Former advisor to Andrew Cuomo and chancellor of the State University of New York Jim Malatras has resigned effective January 14.

Malatras has faced questions about his role in the Cuomo administration, including a text he sent about former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan. After leaving her job in Cuomo’s office, Boylan tweeted that working in politics was “a toxic and demoralizing experience.”

In response, Malatras sent a group text to fellow Cuomo stalwarts saying, “Let’s release some of her cray emails.”

Boylan, who would later accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, also called out Malatras on Twitter. Malatras texted the group, “Malatras to Boylan: Go fuck yourself.”

The text transcripts were released as part of the New York Attorney General’s investigation into whether Cuomo sexually harassed Boylan and several other women who had alleged him of wrongdoing. Cuomo has denied he did anything wrong.

Malatras has been the chancellor of SUNY since August 2020.

“I believe deeply in an individual’s ability to evolve, change and grow, but I also believe deeply in SUNY and would never want to be an impediment to its success,” he wrote in his resignation letter to the university system’s Board of Trustees.

Cuomo stepped down as governor in August after the investigation concluded he engaged in sexual harassment.

The investigation also revealed the extent to which Cuomo’s brother, former CNN host Chris Cuomo was involved in helping his brother amid the accusations.

In May, it was revealed that Chris had participated in strategy sessions with his brother’s team on how to handle the situation. That brought strong condemnation from media critics who raised questions about journalistic ethics. CNN president Jeff Zucker said Cuomo “made a mistake” but did not reprimand the host.

Chris Cuomo came under scrutiny again last month, when the attorney general’s office released transcripts of correspondence showing he wanted to dig up information on his brother’s accusers. That prompted CNN to suspend him indefinitely pending an investigation by the network. Days later, CNN terminated Cuomo after it was alerted to an allegation of sexual misconduct against him from his time at another network.

