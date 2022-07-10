‘Take Those Shirts Off and Give ‘Em to Me!’ Trump Invites MAGA Fans on Stage to Praise Their T-Shirts — Then Demands to Keep Them

Former President Donald Trump invited two supporters on stage during his rally in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday because he liked their T-shirts, and then demanded to keep them.

Trump was in Alaska to support several of his endorsed candidates, including former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK), now running for a congressional seat, and Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who is persona non grata in Trump World for voting to convict him during his second impeachment.

Near the end of his remarks, Trump noticed a man in the crowd wearing a T-shirt that apparently struck his fancy. Regardless of the readers’ opinions of America’s 45th president, it should come as little surprise to learn that the T-shirt that captured Trump’s attention was completely covered with photos of Trump himself.

“I love this guy’s shirt, I tell you,” Trump said, calling out to the man. “Come on, get up here, let me see, get up here, get this guy up here!”

“I love this guy, any guy who wears a shirt like that, how can you not like him?” Trump continued, declaring the shirt to be “beautiful.”

“I love this shirt, I want one of those shirts,” he said as the man worked his way up to the stage. “I want this shirt, I’m gonna wear it to the next rally.”

The camera showed a man with long brown hair walking through the crowd, wearing a T-shirt festooned with images of Trump wearing his trademark red tie and dark suit, just as he was dressed on stage at that moment.

“Give your shirt to him!” someone in the audience called out.

The man was helped onto the stage and Trump shook his hand, and then another woman wearing a similar style shirt with a different assortment of Trump images also appeared on stage to be greeted by Trump as the crowd cheered. Both had on long-sleeved shirts underneath their Trumpstravaganza tees.

The man and woman turned to walk down the stairs and leave the stage as Trump spoke into the microphone.

“I want that shirt. I want both of them,” he demanded. “Take those shirts off and give ’em to me right now.”

Trump then momentarily pivoted back to his speech. “In conclusion, our MAGA movement, Make America Great Again, is by far the greatest political movement–” he began as the crowd started cheering something happening off stage.

The camera showed the man had paused on the stairs and was in fact taking off his Trump shirt, presumably to give it to Trump’s staffers.

It’s not clear when or where Trump’s next rally might occur — his website does not currently list any upcoming events — but Trump did promise to wear the shirt “to the next rally.” Then again, he also promised to build a border wall, make Mexico pay for it, march with his supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and pardon the rioters, so perhaps it would be understandable not to have very high expectations he’ll keep this promise to two of his most dedicated supporters.

Watch the video above, via Newsmax.

