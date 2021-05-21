Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who lost both her legs while serving as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot during the Iraq War, took to CNN Friday to decry Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) latest attempt at trolling Democrats, in which he criticized a US military ad for creating an “emasculated” army, and praised what appeared to be a Russian military propaganda video.

“First let’s just say that that video, the purported video of the Russian military was from white supremacist web pages and chat rooms, so number one, he is retweeting white nationalist propaganda to begin with,” Duckworth, a war veteran and Purple Heart recipient, said.

“Listen, I would like to hear, and I’m willing to wait to have my colleague explain to me, what about the video about the corporal was emasculating,” Duckworth continued, listing the some of the accomplishments of the Army corporal in the ad, Emma Malonelord, who was raised by two mothers and graduated at the top of her class.

“I doubt that he’ll be able to answer me because I don’t think he can find a good reason,” Duckworth added. “And frankly, he is way off the mark here. Our military is recruiting the very best to join, and it seems to me that this corporal is among the best.”

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota noted that Cruz was retweeting content from accounts that promoted “facism and anti-Semitism.”

“He’s a United States senator and he’s pushing white supremacist propaganda and denigrating the United States military,” Duckworth responded. “The same military, by the way, that has been protecting him ever since the insurrection that he helped to foment and continues along with so many Republicans who try to distract the American people from.”

Later, Camerota – after pointing out that Cruz fled to Cancun, Mexico during deadly storms and power outages that struck Texas in February – asked Duckworth if she thought he could have served by her side in the Iraq war.

“Well, you know, I had some pretty tough men and women of all different backgrounds who served next to me,” Duckworth responded. “In my cockpit, it didn’t matter where you were from or who you were, what you believed, as long as you defended the Constitution and had each other’s back, that’s all that mattered. I will tell you that when I was sitting in my helicopter bleeding to death after we were shot down and my legs were blown off, I didn’t ask the person who came to carry me out of that helicopter to safety whether they were raised by two moms or how they identified. All I cared about is they were there and they had the American flag on their shoulder.”

“By the way,” Duckworth added, “at the time, Ted Cruz was not in uniform and he did not have the American flag on his shoulder.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]