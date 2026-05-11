Ted Cruz Calls AOC a ‘Parasite’ for Collecting a Government Paycheck Like He Does

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a “parasite” for collecting a government paycheck like he does.

The senator joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday evening to discuss “what is on the line” for President Donald Trump and the GOP in the upcoming midterm elections.

Cruz outlined the “stakes” of the elections:

The stakes are, do we hand over the Congress and the country to a bunch of radical extremists? You mentioned people like Elizabeth Warren and AOC. Let’s take AOC this week — AOC had this bizarre take on the history of America, and she said our revolution was a revolution against the billionaires. Basically, she retold it as a Marxist Revolution, and I don’t know whether that is more ignorance or ideology, but it is both together. If you look at the American Revolution, who were we fighting against? We declared our independence from totalitarian government, from King George [III], from government that taxed you and controlled you just like AOC and Elizabeth Warren and Ilhan Omar want to do.

He went on to slam Ocasio-Cortez as “a parasite sucking on the taxpayer” and shut down her claims regarding the American Revolution, crediting the “American free enterprise capitalists” for it instead.

And by the way, who was the American Revolution funded by? It was funded by people like Robert Morris, who was the wealthiest person in the colonies, it was funded by people like George Washington, who in modern terms was worth about $600 million, people like Thomas Jefferson. It was American free enterprise capitalists who invested in seeking freedom, and by the way, AOC also said it is impossible for anybody to earn a billion dollars. Which look, I recognize for her given that she was a bartender, that is probably true, and there is no disrespect to bartenders. Bartenders are an honorable profession. But she went from that to being a government employee and a parasite sucking on the taxpayer. Think of Henry Ford, who invented the Model T, who invented the assembly line, and basically created the American middle class, you don’t think that produced billions of dollars? Look at Elon Musk, making electric cars, making self-driving cars, sending rocket ships to the moon, he’s going to be sending rocket ships to Mars, and yet these left-wing zealots say if you are successful and you are producing and creative, you are bad, we want to take everything from you, and we want to put a bunch of Washington politicians in charge of your life. I’ve got to say, Sean, if you’re a 25-year-old guy starting your career, or a 25-year-old woman starting your career, that is a horrible, dystopic future, and if they take over the Congress, God help this country.

Cruz proceeded to rip the left’s “profound ignorance” and “business of lying to young people,” asserting that people like himself and Hannity are the real “social justice warriors.”

“We want to see people do better, we want to see poverty overcome,” he said. “The greatest enemy poverty has ever seen is the American free enterprise system. Nothing has lifted more people out of poverty. If you want to come from nothing and achieve the American dream, it is capitalism that the leftists are trying to destroy that produced that, and yet they are trying to lie and deceive young people, and it is getting real traction, which means we have to push back.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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