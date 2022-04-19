Tennessee GOP Boots Trump-Backed House Candidate from Ballot

The Republican Party of Tennessee has said Morgan Ortagus will not appear on the ballot in Tennessee’s GOP primary for the fifth congressional district in August.

Ortagus was a spokesperson for the Department of State under Donald Trump, who endorsed her before she even announced her ill-fated candidacy.

The state party voted on Tuesday to remove her and two other candidates from the ballot.

The state GOP found that Ortagus, who moved to Tennessee 10 minutes ago last year, did not meet the state’s three-year residency requirement. Ortagus notably flubbed several questions about the district in a gaffe-riddled radio interview shortly after she declared her run.

“What three interstate highways are located in the 5th Congressional District?” the host asked.

“I’m a terrible driver,” Ortagus answered, laughing nervously. “I don’t know that. I don’t drive anywhere that I go.”

It was all downhill on Interstate 65 from there.

Trump endorsed Ortagus in January before she even declared her candidacy:

I am told the very strong and impressive Morgan Ortagus is exploring a run for Congress in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. I couldn’t be happier because she’s an absolute warrior for America First and MAGA! Morgan was fantastic in her role working with Secretary Mike Pompeo at the U.S. State Department and understands the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran and others, and will be tough, not just roll over like the Democrats and RINOs. She serves in the U.S. Navy Reserves and will fight for our Military. She won’t bow to the Woke Mob or the Leftist LameStream Media. Morgan Ortagus will have my Complete and Total Endorsement if she decides to run!

Candidates Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee were also booted from the ballot. In Lee’s case, he was removed after it was revealed he had not voted in the last four August Republican primaries in the state. Starbuck moved to Tennessee in 2019 and meets the residency requirement. It is unclear why he was removed at this time.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Jim Cooper, who is retiring at the end of his term.

“I’m further disappointed that the party insiders at the Tennessee Republican Party do not seem to share my commitment to President Trump’s America First policies,” Ortagus said. “As I have said all along, I believe that voters in Middle Tennessee should pick their representative — not establishment party insiders. Our team is evaluating the options before us.”

Meanwhile, Starbuck reacted to the news of a brief video of deceased conservative Andrew Breitbart saying, “War.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com