Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), who tweeted he was “utterly heartbroken” over Monday’s deadly school shooting that took place in his district, is being called out for sending a 2021 Christmas photo showing his children holding firearms.

The founder of the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action tweeted the photo Monday afternoon.

THIS is last year's Christmas card from Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican who represents the district that Covenant School is in in Nashville. #tnleg pic.twitter.com/IpkLzZs5m5 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 27, 2023

“THIS is last year’s Christmas card from Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican who represents the district that Covenant School is in in Nashville,” Shannon Watts posted.

The photo shows Ogles, his wife, and two of three children holding rifles in front of a Christmas tree.

Watts told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that the photo looks like they’re “celebrating guns as though they are toys.”

“It’s a sickness,” Watts said. “You know, there are three issues here in this country: our lax gun laws, electing people who support the gun lobby, and gun extremism. And then this culture, right? A culture of guns for anyone, anywhere, anytime, no questions asked. Celebrating this—these guns as though they are toys.”

Earlier Monday, Ogles released the following in a statement:

My family and I are devastated by the tragedy that took place at The Covenant School in Nashville this morning. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those lost. As a father of three, I am utterly heartbroken over this senseless act of violence. I am closely monitoring the situation and working with local officials. Thank you to the brave first responders who have provided support throughout this tragedy.

Police say 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire at the private Christian school until she was shot and killed by police. Authorities identified the six victims killed: nine-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney; 61-year-old Cynthia Peak; 60-year-old Katherine Koonce; and 61-year-old Mike Hill. The three adults all worked at the school, according to officials.

Police also revealed the following information on the woman they identified as transgender.

Hale was a former student at the school that serves preschoolers through sixth graders. Police recovered a “manifesto,” and “maps drawn of the school in detail,” according to police.

“The shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol,” President Joe Biden said during a press conference. “So I call on Congress, again, to pass my assault weapons ban. It’s about time that we begin to make some progress.”

