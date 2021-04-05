Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces He Won’t Throw First Pitch at Rangers Home Opener After MLB Punishes Georgia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told the Texas Rangers in a letter dated April 5 that he will not be throwing out the first pitch at the Major League Baseball team’s home opener.

Abbott emphasized his “deep respect” for the team, which was once partly owned by former President George W. Bush, but said that he cannot participate in or endorse any MLB events after their involvement with the political pushback against Georgia’s new election integrity law.

Addressed to the Rangers’ COO, Neil Leibman, the letter said that Major League Baseball has “adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia” in their announced moving of the All-Star game away from Atlanta.

“It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives,” writes Gov. Abbott. “I will not participate in an event held by MLB, and the State will not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events.”

Other states have made pitches to host the game via Twitter, and one can assume the competition to get the big event is intense behind the scenes.

Georgia political figure Stacey Abrams has joined the criticism of MLB that is otherwise coming mostly from the right.

President Joe Biden, in remarks that garnered a “Four Pinocchios” rating from the Washington Post for botching key facts, called the Georgia law “sick” and “un-American,” not to mention that it is “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.” He also recently bashed the Texas Rangers as “irresponsible” over opening the stadium for full attendance.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, too, has had to correct false claims about what the law does.

On Sunday, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie fought with the panel of ABC’s This Week over whether President Biden, Democrats in general, and the media are being dishonest about the law’s provisions and effect.

All of that has contributed to the mutual boycotting between left and right, of which Gov. Abbott’s is – for the moment – the most recent.

Here's the full text of Abbott's letter:

Thank you for the invitation to throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opening game. I was looking forward to it — until Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta. It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives. The State of Texas was proud to help MLB host last season’s National League playoff games and the World Series in Arlington. However, I will not participate in an event held by MLB, and the State will not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events. This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom. I wish the team great success this season.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Monday also issued a blistering missive regarding Major League Baseball’s actions in Georgia.

