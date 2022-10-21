‘That Pisses Me Off’: Tim Ryan Rips Democratic Consultant’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Suggestion the Party Target College Educated Voters

Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, Rep. Tim Ryan, ripped into the political leadership of his own party on Friday.

Ryan was speaking to a group of supporters in Mansfield, Ohio when he shredded recent comments by a “national Democratic consultant” in the Washington Post. Ryan, who is currently locked in a fierce battle with J.D. Vance, has been praised by national Democrats for running a competitive campaign in a red state and is seen by many as a model for how the party should operate in the future.

“Yesterday in The Washington Post, there was a national Democratic consultant, a high-level consultant that said we can’t play in places like Ohio. We shouldn’t really go after seats in places like Ohio. We got to go to the states that have more college-educated people,” Ryan told the crowd gathered to listen to him speak.

“That pisses me off. That is an absolute slap in the face to everyone who’s out there busting their ass who just may not have a college degree. And I will tell you something. I will not let the Democratic Party turn into a party where you have to go get a college degree as a passport to get into the party. That’s bullshit. And I’m not going to let that happen,” Ryan concluded.

“an absolute slap in the face to everyone who’s out there busting their ass, who just may not have a college degree” 🔥🔥 from @TimRyan in Mansfield this afternoon #OHSEN pic.twitter.com/SxFKklHFZw — Izzi Levy (@chevytothe_levy) October 21, 2022

The clip was shared online by a member of his campaign and it quickly went viral.

Democratic strategist Lis Smith commented on the clip on Twitter, writing, “Stop what you’re doing and watch @timryan’s tough, but necessary message to national Dems: ‘I will not let the Democratic Party turn into a party where you have to go get a college degree as a passport to get into the party. That’s bullshit!'”

Stop what you’re doing and watch @timryan’s tough, but necessary message to national Dems: “I will not let the Democratic Party turn into a party where you have to go get a college degree as a passport to get into the party. That's bullshit!” https://t.co/t3m9LuI8wK — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) October 21, 2022

