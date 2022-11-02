‘That’s a Ridiculous Question’: Karine Jean-Pierre Rejects Doocy For Asking If Biden Considers GOP Voters a ‘Threat to Democracy’

Six days ahead of the midterms, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ridiculed Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy for asking whether President Joe Biden considers Republican voters a “threat to democracy.”

“Following up on your comment that there’s an alarming number of Republicans who are saying they’re not going to accept the election result, does that mean President Biden thinks it is a threat to democracy if somebody votes Republican?” asked Doocy during Wednesday’s White House press briefing.

“No,” replied Jean-Pierre. “That’s a ridiculous question, no.”

“Why is that a ridiculous question?” asked Doocy.

Jean-Pierre answered:

Because American people should have their right to vote for whomever they want. The voting is a sacred right. It is something that the president wants to protect at every turn and he has done that. He’s taken actions to protect the right to vote. And you see Democrats in Congress also doing the work to protect the right to vote. We are talking about mega-MAGA Republican officials who have been very clear about this. Who say, who say, you know, they are pro-police but then they are also pro-insurrectionist — you cannot be pro-police and pro-insurrectionist — who also say they want to defund the FBI. That’s a problem. That is a problem that we are seeing and who have said, have been very clear, that they have been very clear about pushing and peddling the Big Lie, peddling dangerous conspiracy theor[ies]. And so that’s what we’re talking about. But the American people have, they have their right to make a decision on who they want to represent them and they should be allowed to do so.

