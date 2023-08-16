‘That’s Got To Be Frustrating’: MSNBC’s Mitchell Presses Biden Campaign’s Gretchen Whitmer On Indicted-Trump Running Neck-And-Neck

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D), who is the co-chair of Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, touted the president’s economic record as Andrea Mitchell declared that it must be “frustrating” to see Biden and Trump running neck-and-neck in a new poll.

“Despite the economic progress and the lowering of inflation and what has been done — spades in the ground on a lot of the projects — despite all of that, here you’ve got Donald Trump, a former president, in so much legal trouble — four indictments — and yet a New York Times/Siena College Poll of a hypothetical matchup between him and the president, he’s tied 43-43 with President Biden. That poll was taken before this last indictment. That’s got to be frustrating to you as a co-chair and to the White House,” Mitchell said.

“At the end of the day, voters are not stupid. They are very smart,” Whitmer said. She continued:

They know who is really working to improve the quality of their lives, who is working to codify rights instead of taking them away from people, who is working to make sure that all people in this country can get on a path to prosperity. So, ultimately, that’s how elections are decided. I’m confident that what this president has done is inuring for the benefit of Americans lives. And as we get closer to the election, that will drive how votes are. But, we take no one for granted. That’s why the work that he has done, the focus on all people, and creating paths to prosperity, and making America a friendly place to do business and to grow jobs. That’s what’s important.

Mitchell said Whitmer had been named as a possible successor to Biden and asked about voters who feared Biden may be “too old” to run again.

“I think it’s going to be very clear that this president should be re-elected, or do this work for another four years,” Whitmer said. “He has my support, as well as a lot of those moderate Democratic governors. We see what he has done.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

