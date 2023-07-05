‘The Court IS Political’: MSNBC Analyst Says Biden ‘Trying To Believe’ SCOTUS ‘Apolitical’ Prevents ‘Moving Forward’

MSNBC political analyst Basil Smilkie said it’s high time President Joe Biden realized that the U.S. Supreme Court is inherently a political body so “we can find a way to move forward” with reform.

Smilkie commented on Biden’s recent interview with Nicolle Wallace, where the president said he was wary of calls to stack the court.

“If we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re going to politicize it, maybe forever, in a way that is not healthy — that you can’t get back,” Biden said.

Recently, House Democrats Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Don Beyer (D-CA) reintroduced the idea of term limits for SCOTUS justices, while Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) proposed adding seats — or stacking the court.

“The one point I want to hone in on, is…this shouldn’t be a politicized thing,” Smilkie said, echoing Biden. “The court is political — and once we establish that, we can find a way to move forward. Trying to believe that it’s apolitical, particularly given the recent decisions, I think that’s long gone.”

Earlier on Chris Jansing Reports, Smilkie said he thinks voters want “some kind of reform, not just because of the recent decisions, but also because of the concerns around ethics.” He continued:

Something needs to get done. The question is, what’s the best way forward. Biden himself, President Biden had his own commission established to look at this, and they weren’t even tasked with specific recommendations. And there was concern — not just concern — there was some discrepancy as to how to move forward. These are some of the best legal minds in the country. So, it’s not an easy fix. That’s the one problem. The second problem is, Biden himself is a bit of an institutionalist. If you think about his language around the filibuster, it’s not unlike what we hear in terms of the Supreme Court. He’s concerned about what happens after he’s gone, and the change of party.

Watch the MSNBC clip above.

