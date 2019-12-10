Senate Republicans are reportedly considering not calling any witnesses during an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, noting that it would be extremely difficult to get the votes to summon figures like former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

The Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday that the Senate Republicans don’t “expect to call witnesses President Trump might want to hear from most in an impeachment trial, conceding there are not the votes to summon key figures such as Hunter Biden and the unidentified government whistleblower whose complaint sparked the process.”

In a statement to the magazine, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “Here’s what I want to avoid: This thing going on longer than it needs to… I want to end this.”

“At that point, I would expect that most members would be ready to vote and wouldn’t need more information,” added Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY). “Many people have their minds pretty well made up.”

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) commented, “It becomes endless motions to call people, and I’m not sure what anybody gains from all that,” while an unnamed senator told the Washington Examiner, “How many senators would enjoy a Trump rally? That’s probably your whip count for calling Hunter.”

