‘The Fact You Can’t Say It In Public is Quite Disturbing!’ Rand Paul Battles Moderna CEO Over Vaccine Safety

Republican Sen. Rand Paul battled Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel over the safety of its vaccine and the incidence of myocarditis after receiving boosters during a contentious committee hearing over the company’s price increase for their covid-19 vaccine.

Paul first discussed the price increases and asked about a conflict of interest in people who recommend additional boosters also profiting from the sale before moving on to his question about the risk to young males in taking the vaccine boosters.

He asked Bancel whether there is a higher incidence of myocarditis “among adolescent males 16 to 24” who take the vaccine.

As Bancel began to say how seriously his company takes safety and how closely they work with the CDC, Paul interrupted and said, “Pretty much a yes or no.”

“Is there a higher incidence of myocarditis among boys, 16 to 24, after they take your vaccine?” he asked.

Bancel replied that the “data” he’s seen shows “there’s less myocarditis for people who get the vaccine versus who gets covid infection.”

“You’re saying that for ages 16 to 24, among males who take the covid vaccine, their risk of myocarditis is less than people who get the disease?” Paul asked.

When Bancel responded affirmatively, Paul called him out.

“That is not true,” said Paul. “I’d like to enter into the record six peer reviewed papers from the Journal of Vaccine, the Annals of Medicine that say the complete opposite of what you say. I also spoke with your president just last week, and he readily acknowledged in private that, yes, there is an increased risk of myocarditis.”

“The fact that you can’t say it in public is quite disturbing,” said Paul.

The back and forth continued, with Paul again saying that Moderna president Stephen Hoge acknowledged this privately last week.

Paul also said that the American public isn’t going to allow their kids to be forced to take the boosters by the school system.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders also battled the CEO over the vaccines, hammering the company for the price hike in light of stock buybacks and profits.

