The Federalist Asks ‘Soon-To-Be Elected’ House Republicans Not to ‘Embarrass’ Voters: ‘This is Not a Field Trip’

The Federalist’s Eddie Scarry asked Republicans who are projected to win their respective House races not to “embarrass” their voters once they take office.

In a Wednesday piece headlined, “To The Soon-To-Be Elected Republicans: Don’t Embarrass Your Constituents,” the columnist hinted at the headaches freshmen lawmakers have caused the GOP since January of 2021.

He offered a roadmap on how Republicans can avoid bad PR in the 118th Congress:

Now that every election forecaster of note is in agreement that the midterms are likely to be something of a red crush, there’s something that incoming Republicans, especially the freshmen, desperately need to hear. In fact, it’s a good idea for Kevin McCarthy to immediately begin printing flyers for the party newcomers that say something to the effect of, “ATTN: Perhaps it’s your first time in Washington, but this is not a field trip.”

Scarry added being elected to office is not about making “memes,” being more “obnoxious” than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and said Congress is not an “audition for Fox News.”

He added McCarthy should keep his caucus in line with some very simple instructions, which would read:

Here is our agenda and here is how we are trying to pass it on this schedule. Any attempt to stray from these instructions will be met with stripped committee assignments, constraints on government-paid travel, and other penalties.

“Be a professional,” Scarry advised. “Demonstrate that you take your responsibilities seriously. People are counting on you for policy victories, not viral tweets. With that in mind, have fun! Just don’t embarrass the people who got you here.”

Scarry mentioned Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) lost his primary in May. He did not mention Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) or Lauren Boebert (R-CO), although the piece is filed under the latter’s name.

Read the piece in its entirety here.

