‘The Georgia Election Was Not Stolen!’ Mike Pence Delivers Stinging Rebuke of Trump Claims in Response to New Indictment

Former Vice President Mike Pence reacted to Donald Trump‘s latest indictment in Georgia by rebuking his claims of election fraud, noting the presidency was “not stolen.”

The Republican frontrunner, along with 18 others, was indicted on Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges related to their attempts to overturn the 2020 election resulting in Georgia.

Speaking at the National Conference of State legislatures summit in his home state of Indiana on Wednesday, Pence addressed Trump’s latest legal troubles.

“I’ve said many times I had hoped that judgment about those days would be left to the American people and to history. Such is not the case,” Pence told the audience. “But in these times, I it’s important that we hew to the first principles and that we tell the truth to the American people…No one is above the law.”

“Despite what the former president and his allies have said for now more than two and a half years, and continue to insist to this very hour, the Georgia election was not stolen and I had no right to overturn the election on January 6,” he noted. “It’s a hard truth.”

The 41-count indictment released earlier this week charges former Trump lawyers, including John Eastman, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, with Georgia’s RICO law.

The former president faces three other criminal cases in three different jurisdictions, including multiple federal charges from special counsel Jack Smith related to his efforts to stop the transfer of power follow the 2020 election.

