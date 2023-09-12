‘The Goal Here Is to Flood the Zone With Sh*t’: Charlie Sykes Blasts Republicans’ Biden Impeachment Inquiry

MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes channeled Steve Bannon to explain House Republicans’ reason for initiating an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he is unilaterally opening the inquiry to ascertain more information about Biden and his family’s foreign business dealings.

Republicans have made various allegations against Biden, but have not provided clear evidence, for example, that Biden took bribes, as some GOP lawmakers have claimed.

“We’ve had months that we were gone, and in the weeks House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct,” McCarthy said on Tuesday. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

Sykes panned the move by quoting Bannon, a former Donald Trump adviser, who once said the best way to deal with the media is to “flood the zone with shit.”

“I think we’re going to see this clown car at center stage,” Sykes said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House. “Look, if they have the goods, all well and good. But they clearly don’t…. This was craven. This was cynical. It is pandering. But you understand why they are doing it. I mean, we’re now finding out that Donald Trump talked with, met quietly with House leaders and told them he wanted them to do this because, to speak pure Steve Bannon, the goal here is to flood the zone with shit, to devalue impeachment by making sure that everybody is impeached.”

Sykes noted that McCarthy was under intense pressure from the more right-wing members of his caucus.

“Kevin McCarthy, who engaged in that rather dramatic act of self-gelding, made this promise and now he has to follow through, even if it means… reversing the position he held 10 days ago when he said that he would have a vote of Congress to begin this inquiry,” he continued. “We’re about to go into a very, very messy month. This is going to be Kevin McCarthy’s month from Hell. Unfortunately, he appears willing to drag the rest of the country with him.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

