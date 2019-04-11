‘The Greatest Traitor’ in Ecuadorian History: Ex-President Blasts Successor Over Assange’s Arrest

Ecuador’s former President Rafael Correa blasted his successor, Lenin Moreno, as a “traitor” on Thursday for allowing the arrest of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange.

“The greatest traitor in Ecuadorian and Latin American history, Lenin Moreno, allowed the British police to enter our embassy in London to arrest Assange,” Correa wrote on Twitter. “Moreno is a corrupt man, but what he has done is a crime that humanity will never forget.”

Assange’s arrest by U.K. police came as Moreno released a video explaining that Ecuador had withdrawn Assange’s asylum for repeatedly violating its terms and “international conventions.”

“The patience of Ecuador has reached its limits,” Moreno said.

Assange was welcomed into the Ecuadorian embassy seven years ago by Correa, who said in 2012: “The government of Ecuador, faithful to its tradition of protecting those who seek refuge in its territory or in its diplomatic missions, has decided to grant diplomatic asylum to Julian Assange.”

The Washington Post has a good play-by-play of how the relationship between Assange and Ecuador soured.

