‘The Microphones Are Working’: Dem. Congressman Mocks GOP Colleague After Near Meltdown on House Floor

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) fumed on the House floor on Friday while railing against the Covid-19 rules that allow members to vote by proxy. Roy’s near meltdown, prompted the next speaker, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) to calmly remind his colleagues “that the microphones are working.”

“Half this body is not even going to be here. And they’re lying there lying on forms, saying that they’re voting by proxy for Covid and it’s a lie. And have these bodies going to do it. You know it. And it’s destroying this country. I’m not going to just sit here and roll over on this. This is going to continue,” Roy said in a clip flagged by independent journalist Aaron Rupar.

“The American people know precisely what’s happening to them by the people’s House,” Roy concluded.

“Gentlemen, as time has expired, the gentleman from Pennsylvania Reserves, gentleman from Massachusetts is recognized. Members are reminded to direct their comments to the chair. Gentleman from Massachusetts is recognized,” noted the chairman managing the debate.

“And Mr. Speaker, I want to remind the members that the microphones are working. People don’t have to shout,” began McGovern.

“But in any event, let me let me say that it wasn’t me who said that Republicans didn’t come to the table. That was Republican Senator Richard Shelby. So I mentioned that earlier. I also want to say, you know, there are people come to the floor and yell and scream about the process and what is their plan? Their plan is vengeance,” McGovern added, returning to the topic at hand – the omnibus spending bill.

“I want to take a moment to thank the 18 Republican senators, including the senior senator from Texas, Senator Cornyn, who voted for this bill. I don’t think the senior senator from Texas voted for the omnibus because he thought it was bad for Texas or that it would destroy the country. Quite the contrary. And I want to thank him for his vote,” McGovern concluded.

