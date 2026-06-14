‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Vents to Fox News About Democratic ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Graham Platner’s Nazi Tattoo

Former “The Office” star Rainn Wilson said he is tired of the “hypocrisy” from American politicians — including from Democratic leaders who are giving Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) a pass for the Nazi tattoo he had on his chest.

Wilson vented his frustration during an interview with Fox News Digital on Sunday.

“The political right is all up in arms about that ‘Oh, he’s a racist, see,’” Wilson said about Platner. “But they won’t look at their own side when people show racist tendencies or say racist things.”

He continued, “And it’s the same on the left. They’re willing to overlook the Platner Nazi tattoo, but if it was someone from the other side that had a tattoo that was questionable, they would be all over MSNBC about it.”

Wilson apparently hasn’t gotten used to calling it MS NOW.

“It’s the hypocrisy that gets me the most,” Wilson continued. “It’s the hypocrisy of like, both sides need to have, kind of, equal standards of behavior.”

His comments on Platner come as the Senate hopeful has weathered several controversies of late.

Beyond his infamous Nazi “Totenkopf” tattoo — which he has since had removed — news broke that he sexted a number of women who were not his wife. A ton of unsavory Reddit posts have been unearthed too. But none of that stopped him from easily winning the Dem primary earlier this month.

Platner has also received the support of several prominent Dems, including Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — although Warren has been fairly quiet on him recently as more bad news emerged. On the other hand, Sen John Fetterman (D-PA) has skewered Platner for lying about his Nazi tattoo, among other issues he has with him.

“So I assume, you know, it’s like they say, for every ranch you see in Texas, there’s 50 that you haven’t seen,” Fetterman told Fox News. “So I’m sure there’s plenty, a lot of more ranches in P-Hustle’s life.”

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