‘The Results Remain Unchanged’: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Upholds Biden Win After 3rd Ballot Count

By Ken MeyerDec 7th, 2020, 10:38 am

Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, announced the state had completed its review of the 2020 election, and that it reaffirmed President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory.

In a Monday press conference, Raffensperger said the state will re-certify the presidential election results for Biden after three counts of the ballots.

“It’s been a long 34 days since the election on November 3rd. We have now counted legally-cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged,” he said. “Continuing to make debunked claims of a stolen election is hurting our state.”

Raffensperger’s statement comes after Georgia’s Republican Attorney General, Chris Carr, backed up the determination from Governor Brian Kemp that Biden won the state and “there is no applicable legal avenue for replacing the choice of electors after the election.” This comes as President Donald Trump and his allies have called for a special session of Georgia’s state legislature in order to appoint electors who would designate the president as the state’s winner.

