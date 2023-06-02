The View Co-Hosts Gladly Welcome Chris Christie to the GOP Primary: ‘He’s The Only Bully Who Calls The Bully Trump A Coward’

Of all the Republican presidential hopefuls jumping into the 2024 primary race, the majority of The View co-hosts appear to be most excited for “bombastic” Chris Christie, because they believe he can out-bully Donald Trump.

“You know what, I think he can take on Trump easier than the others because he’s from New Jersey,” Joy Behar quipped, insinuating that New Jerseyans are inherently tough.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she doesn’t see Christie garnering enough support to win the presidency, but added, “I think he can play a very important role on a debate stage, and in the primary, challenging Trump in a way no one currently in the field has been willing to do — taking him on on his unfitness, on Jan. 6, on his legal issues, character.”

“He knows him well. They know each other quite well; [Christie] helped [Trump] with debate prep. He could shake up the primary in the sense that, those who are unwilling to hit Trump right now, like Nikki Haley, they’re going to kind of be forced to, or at least to answer questions,” she added.

“Chris Christie is not only bombastic, he’s arrogant,” Sarah Haines said, and he has the “legal prowess” to successfully debate Trump.

“Well, he’s smarter than Donald Trump,” Griffin replied.

Sunny Hostin made it known that she’s no fan of Christie because he claimed he got Covid-19 from Trump and “almost died.”

“Yet after all of that, he said he would vote for Trump and support him,” Hostin said.

Both Hostin and Behar claimed they have personal experience with Christie’s “bullying.”

“I did a roast one time, and he didn’t [like] what I was roasting him,” Behar said. “He doesn’t have such a great sense of humor. Sorry. In fact, he tried to get my papers away from me. I said to him, ‘don’t bully me…’ This was at a roast in New Jersey.”

“He tried to bully me as well,” Hostin said, not going into detail.

Christie is “the only bully who calls the bully Trump a coward and a puppet of Putin,” Behar said. “So he has a shot. Bully against bully crime — my favorite.”

Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, is expected to announce his candidacy next week, as is former vice president Mike Pence.

