‘There Will Be No Deletion Of General Pickens!’ Trump Invents And Then Defies Imaginary Media Effort to Change Rally Town’s Name

Donald Trump on Saturday vowed that no one will “delete” Revolutionary War General Andrew Pickens from the history books, practically dared the media to try to get his name changed, and preemptively stood against that hypothetical future crusade when speaking at his South Carolina campaign rally in the town of that name.

At the Pickens, South Carolina rally, Trump opened his remarks with a Fourth of July greeting, wishing everyone a happy Independence Day and adding, “we need our independence back, to be honest with you.”

He then brought up the subject of renaming buildings or locations which were named for historic American figures, such as has happened to schools and military bases.

“They want to delete our legends,” said Trump. “We’re not letting them delete our legends.”

The crowd was enthusiastic as he continued, bringing up the town’s namesake.

“We’re not letting them delete General Pickens, either, that I can tell you,” said Trump. “There will be no deletion of General Pickens!”

There doesn’t appear to be any major effort to do that currently in the mainstream press, but Trump was prepared for that possibility as he listed names of Americans from the Revolutionary War era and America’s founding, including “South Carolina’s own Francis Marion, and the great general, the great general Andrew Pickens.”

“He’s become very famous today, I have to be honest,” Trump said. “This thing is all over the world. They have it broadcast, look at all the fake news back there. It’s all over the world.”

He then essentially goaded the press about taking on Pickens.

“I hope they don’t go back to their spreads, where they’re all losing lots of money because they don’t have credibility anymore, and start to say, ‘let’s look at Andrew Pickens. Let me see. What did he do wrong? Let’s change the name. Let’s change’ — Don’t let them change anything!” said Trump. “Don’t let them change.”

At the rally, Trump also roasted South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was in the audience and spoke earlier at the event.

Watch the clip above, via LiveNOW from FOX on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com