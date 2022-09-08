‘They Ain’t Got No Shame’: Biden Brutally Mocks Republicans Bragging About Projects They Voted Against

President Joe Biden took some congressional Republicans to task for voting against legislation whose provisions they later took credit for.

Several Republican lawmakers touted provisions in legislation Biden signed last year even after they voted against them.

Speaking at a reception for the Democratic National Committee on Thursday night, the president boasted of his accomplishments while chiding Republicans.

“We also passed once-in-a-generation investment in the nation’s roads, highways, bridges, railroads, ports, airports, water systems, high-speed internet,” Biden told the crowd, referencing the bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed into law last year

“We got a little help from Republicans, but not a lot. But enough to get it passed,” Biden explained. “The truth is, there are a lot more Republicans taking credit for that bill than actually voted for it.”

Biden then broke into an impersonation of a Republican.

“I see them out there – ‘And now we’re gonna build this new bridge here. We’re all for it. And by the way, this new road and we’re gonna internet.'”

The crowd laughed.

“I love ’em, man,” Biden continued. “They ain’t go no shame. They don’t have any shame.”

It’s not the first time Biden roasted Republicans for taking credit for the infrastructure bill they voted against.

“We got 12 Republicans in the House and a couple handfuls in the Senate,” Biden told the Democratic National Committee in March. “But I notice, every new bridge or highway, you have a Republicans who voted against the infra—standing there, taking credit. As my mother would say, “God love them.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

