‘They Stole The Electron!’ Trump Goes on Late Night Rage Binge Over Arizona Races Called After Maricopa Update

Ex-president Donald Trump has been livid over the midterm elections, in which his candidates fared poorly and Gov. Ron DeSantis did very well.

Trump threw several tantrum non-tweets up on his Truth Social account on Friday as results came in and races were called or projections were made. His first trigger was when CNN, the AP, and other media including Decision Desk projected Democrat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Trump-endorsed and promoted Republican Blake Masters.

In his first post-Masters post, Trump decreed “Do Election over again!”

The reason? They stole his candidate’s, um, electron.

“This is a scam and voter fraud, no different than stuffing the ballot boxes,” said Trump of wait times and problems with some voting machines. Which errors he posits were at a quantum level, saying “They stole the Electron from Blake Masters.”

That’s a serious (cough) charge.

Trump then went ballistic on Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lisa MurkowsKi.

And then on to short outbursts as the hour got later.

Trump then went on to twee — err, post on Truth Social about his daughter’s Saturday wedding at Mar-a-Lago.

Arizona results are still coming in, but several races had projected winners on Friday, including Democrats Mark Kelly, Adrian Fontes, and Greg Stanton.

