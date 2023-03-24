Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told a gathering outside a Washington, D.C. jail Friday to pay no attention to hecklers in the crowd because they “work for evil.”

Greene visited the jail to protest what she called “human rights violations” against those being held in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Greene and other conservatives referred to the insurrectionists who tried to overthrow the election as “political prisoners.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene said the people protesting her today “work for evil.” pic.twitter.com/N1JartLrtX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 24, 2023

“As you can see there’s paid protesters here today,” Greene claimed over a cacophony of what sounded like coaches’ whistles. “And they can whistle and say everything they want but we will not be deterred. We do not care about them because they work for evil.”

This was Greene’s second trip to the jail; she paid a last-minute visit, along with then-Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) in Nov. 2021, less than a year after the attack on the Capitol. Greene and other conservatives have a history of supporting the insurrectionists whom some called mere “sightseers” at the Capitol. Greene herself has been a vocal proponent of Q-Anon conspiracy theories that include lizard people and space lasers controlled by a prominent Jewish banking family.

Greene is also a big supporter of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who met with the mother of Ashli Babbitt Thursday. Babbitt was shot and killed by Capitol Police after trying to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol on Jan. 6. McCarthy had previously said that Babbitt was not a victim of “murder,” as postulated by Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters.

At the jail on Friday, Greene was joined by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Greene’s presence drew a counterprotest from Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) A spokesperson for House Oversight Democrats said they wanted to be on hand to “cut through Republicans’ attempts to whitewash the dangerous realities of Jan. 6.”

The jail is home to more than 1,000 people, only a fraction of whom were involved in the Jan. 6 attacks. Complaints about the condition of the facility have been rampant, not only from Jan. 6 supporters. A third of the jail’s inmates reportedly were transferred following a 2021 report by the U.S. Marshals Service identifying what they called “systemic failures” and poor conditions.

