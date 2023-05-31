‘They’re Not Funny’: Elon Musk Says ‘A Lot of People on the Left Have No Sense of Humor’

Billionaire Twitter owner and renowned funnyman Elon Musk argued that “a lot of people on the left have no sense of humor” and are “not funny” during an interview with the conservative parody website The Babylon Bee this week.

The Bee published its conversation with Musk on Twitter, Wednesday. During the interview, Musk addressed his controversial tweets, his feud with NPR, and his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, before also touching on the subject of comedy.

“The essence of a lot of comedy is a revealed truth,” said Musk. “Like a hidden truth that people understand intuitively or explicitly, and there’s that sort of moment of revealed, you know, kernel of truth… of often unacknowledged truth, and in that unacknowledged truth is the humor.”

“If you’re, you know, premised on a lie, you can no longer be funny ’cause there’s no revealed truth,” he suggested. “And this is, you know, why a lot of people on the left have no sense of humor. They’re not funny.”

@elonmusk on why the Left isn't funny: "If you're premised on a lie, you can no longer be funny, because there's no reveal of truth." pic.twitter.com/Kv6g8k4Dr5 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 31, 2023

Musk concluded, “And if there are so many no-fly zones, you know, that you have to avoid all the time, there’s nothing left to make fun about.”

He has frequently expressed an interest in comedy, making jokes on Twitter about 4/20, the 69 sex position, and the decade-old meme ‘Doge’. In other jokes, Musk referred to a cave rescuer as “pedo guy” — which resulted in a lawsuit — and made a pun in response to a sexual misconduct allegation.

Musk’s conversation with The Babylon Bee was much less tense than his interview with CNBC’s David Faber this month, during which Musk paused awkwardly for 12 seconds of silence upon being questioned about his controversial Twitter posts.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com