‘This is Very, Very Sick’: Eric Greitens Torn Apart Over ‘Disgusting’ Ad Offering RINO ‘Hunting Permits’

Campaign watchers were horrified by Eric Greitens’ new ad literally calling for people to hunt down Republicans who aren’t loyal enough to former President Donald Trump.

The Missouri Republican Senate candidate released a video of himself carrying a shotgun and telling viewers “today, we’re going RINO (Republican in Name Only) hunting.” The video goes on to show Greitens with a group of men wearing tactical gear and armed to the teeth as they break into a house, throw down flash bangs and point their guns around.

“Join the MAGA crew, get a RINO hunting permit,” Greitens says. “There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Observers were unanimously terrified by the ad, commenting not only on Greitens’ suggestion of hunting down political foes, but also reminding people of when Greitens resigned in disgrace as the governor of Missouri when he was charged with violent sexual misconduct and physical abuse.

Jesus F*cking H. Christ. In case you’re still wondering why we have a gun violence problem, here’s another political leader telling his fanboys that democracy is about shooting your opponent. https://t.co/OkHtrtZHyp — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 20, 2022

You thought they just hated us so it was ok. But it turns out they hate anyone who is not them, which is everyone else. Including you. https://t.co/1QkEPnt5jT — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) June 20, 2022

Conservatives: How dare you suggest we’re encouraging violence against political opponents? Also conservatives: Let’s hunt down our political opponents with military style weapons! https://t.co/2sRTCQVTz8 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 20, 2022

This is very very sick. https://t.co/nEq40SsjHJ — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 20, 2022

Well, this guy isn’t a total psychopath or anything https://t.co/iew6bhtJQC — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) June 20, 2022

Quite an escalation from a Senate candidate https://t.co/dZnbZ1Nq4T — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2022

This is one of the most disgusting political ads I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/2MrRCcwtSi — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) June 20, 2022

Oh, just a leading Senate candidate playing out a violent revenge fantasy against those he deems insufficiently loyal to the former president. https://t.co/hxwI4o5Xjz — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) June 20, 2022

This tough guy resigned from office after being credibly accused of abusing his mistress, and his wife said in a sworn affidavit this year that he hit their kid https://t.co/V0zqqQ1Jgi — Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) June 20, 2022

At a time when elected officials across the county are receiving death threats, a candidate for Senate releases an ad to “hunt”members of his own party, armed with a shotgun. “No bagging limit, no tagging limit.” https://t.co/UpQfCyU7Xx — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) June 20, 2022

After former Missouri governor Eric Greitens was charged with violent sexual misconduct, his ex-wife says he bought and hid a gun. He also threatened to shoot himself unless she supported him publicly. Now he’s threatening to kill his political opponents. pic.twitter.com/5Ty98ghxb3 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 20, 2022

The MAGA Republican Party is the party of violence — and they’re campaigning on it. https://t.co/LyqzQWJB4i — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) June 20, 2022

You’d think a Senate candidate accused of spousal and child abuse by his ex-wife — to say nothing of the accusations he sexually assaulted and blackmailed his former hairdresser — might consider a less violent appeal to voters. https://t.co/MbBZvIIuxz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 20, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com