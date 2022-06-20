‘This is Very, Very Sick’: Eric Greitens Torn Apart Over ‘Disgusting’ Ad Offering RINO ‘Hunting Permits’

By Ken MeyerJun 20th, 2022, 10:53 am
 

Eric Greitens

Campaign watchers were horrified by Eric Greitens’ new ad literally calling for people to hunt down Republicans who aren’t loyal enough to former President Donald Trump.

The Missouri Republican Senate candidate released a video of himself carrying a shotgun and telling viewers “today, we’re going RINO (Republican in Name Only) hunting.” The video goes on to show Greitens with a group of men wearing tactical gear and armed to the teeth as they break into a house, throw down flash bangs and point their guns around.

“Join the MAGA crew, get a RINO hunting permit,” Greitens says. “There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Observers were unanimously terrified by the ad, commenting not only on Greitens’ suggestion of hunting down political foes, but also reminding people of when Greitens resigned in disgrace as the governor of Missouri when he was charged with violent sexual misconduct and physical abuse.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: