Former President Donald Trump and his adult sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are targeting the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump’s hush money case in Manhattan, an attack that drew fire from CNN anchor John King.

Trump leveled an attack against the judge and his family on his social media platform Truth Social, while Eric and Don Jr. both posted reports on Merchan’s daughter and her work for the Biden-Harris campaign.

King decried the Trumps for what he said were efforts to threaten and put at risk the family of the judge.

“I’m just looking at Twitter. Donald Trump Jr. just tweeted a picture of the judge’s daughter, saying, ‘She worked for the Biden-Harris campaign—seems to be relevant,'” King said. “It is not relevant. It is not relevant. She’s an individual adult, but…this is the game they play. It’s not a game. This is how they play. They try to intimidate, they attack, and they put at risk people who should not be dragged into this process. Donald Trump is presumed innocent—if he can beat these charges, good for him. The judge’s daughter has nothing to do with this, but this is what they do. This is how they have so taken this country off the rails and outside the norm.”

CNN’s Dana Bash added, “There’s a reason why they took the prosecutors’ pictures off the website, for similar reasons, and it’s really unfortunate that that is a world in which we live and you have people on social media doing what you just described.”

Eric Trump tweeted, linking to a story and a photo of Merchan’s daughter,“They are all hand picked. It is all pre-arranged. This corruption is on a different level.”

Don Jr. also posted the same story on Truth Social, adding “Seems relevant… yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks.”

Their assertions echoed a Truth Social post made by their father several hours earlier.

VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN. THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND – WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL. ADDITIONALLY, THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS. HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH HUNT TRIAL. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR “KAMALA” & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN. KANGAROO COURT!!!

Donald Trump was arrested, booked, and arraigned before Judge Merchan on Tuesday. The former president pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records. The charges are related to 2016 hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

This is the first time in American history that a former president has been criminally charged.

