Todd Blanche Calls Himself Trump’s Lawyer Before Quickly Correcting Himself at Confirmation Hearing

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche mistakenly referred to himself as President Donald Trump’s lawyer during Wednesday’s confirmation hearing.

Blanche, who previously worked as Trump’s personal attorney, had been named acting AG following the ouster of Pam Bondi. Then, Trump nominated him to take the job full-time. On Tuesday, Trump reaffirmed his confidence in Blanche with a Truth Social post calling him “100% LOYAL.”

While questioning Blanche at Wednesday’s hearing, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), asked about the acting AG’s relationship with Trump. The exchange went as follows:

KENNEDY: I’ve read your resume. We all have. You don’t need to comment on this, but it just seems to me that no fair-minded person could conclude that you’re not qualified. You spent a long time with the department. You spent a long time in private practice. So, the opposition of my Democratic friends must be based on something else. Are you and President Trump friends? BLANCHE: I’m his lawyer — was his lawyer — and now I’m the deputy attorney general. So I met him as his criminal defense attorney. I’m not sure there’s very many people who have ever had a criminal defense attorney who calls that person their friend.

That slip did not go unnoticed, with countless figures and organizations across the political landscape pointing it out online.

Kennedy: Are you and President Trump friends? Blanche: I'm his lawyer—was his lawyer pic.twitter.com/V4P1fNezYT — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2026

Blanche slips! 😬 KENNEDY: Are you and President Trump friends? BLANCHE: I'm his lawyer. Was his lawyer. pic.twitter.com/ltcK14nT8X — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2026

Sen. Kennedy: Are you and President Trump friends? Blanche: "I'm his lawyer" *pause* "Was his lawyer." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 15, 2026

Sen. Kennedy: Are you and Trump friends? Acting AG Todd Blanche: I'm his lawyer– was his lawyer pic.twitter.com/AnUR4FJdJv — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 15, 2026

"I'm his lawyer… was his lawyer." Todd Blanche obviously still sees his role as serving Trump instead of serving the American people. pic.twitter.com/UI0EG3yJY8 — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) July 15, 2026

Q: "Are you and Trump friends?" Blanche: "I'm his lawyer. "

oops! Corrects himself.

"I was his lawyer" Telling a little slip — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) July 15, 2026

Todd Blanche, asked if he's Trump's friend, says, "I'm his lawyer." He then corrects himself: "was his lawyer." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2026

Sen. Kennedy: "Are you and President Trump friends?" "I'm his lawyer," Blanche responds. "Was his lawyer," he quickly adds. — erica orden (@eorden) July 15, 2026

Sen. Kennedy: "Are you and President Trump friends?" Todd Blanche: "I'm his lawyer — was his lawyer." pic.twitter.com/fqv6lx9Ae2 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) July 15, 2026

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