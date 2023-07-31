Top DeSantis Aide Hammers Team Trump After Admitting The 2020 Election Wasn’t Stolen: ‘A Huge Scam’

A top aide for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blasted the Trump camp for perpetrating “a huge scam” with its claims of overturning the 2020 election and the millions in donor funds it has generated, according to The Washington Post.

DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw took particular issue with reports that the Trump PAC has spent $40 million this year alone on the former president’s legal bills.

“In other words, MAGA grandmas were scammed — based on false promises from Trump campaign officials who admitted under oath, on video, that they knew the election couldn’t be overturned — out of their social security checks, in order to pay a billionaire’s legal bills?” Pushaw said over the weekend, according to journalist Aaron Blake.

Pushaw also recently tweeted, “A huge scam…Ponzi Scheme?” under a video of Trump aides admitting they knew the 2020 election had been lost but continued to lie about it while bringing in donor funds.

Pushaw was being careful with her wording, according to Blake: “Rather than suggest that the voter fraud claims themselves were lies, she’s positing that the Trump campaign’s claiming it could overturn the results was the lie.”

While his team has begun to go after the Trump election fraud claims as a “scam,” DeSantis has so far steered clear. According to The Post:

DeSantis himself has been exceptionally careful when it comes to casting judgment on Trump’s false stolen-election claims. He hasn’t said anything amounting to the idea that this crusade was built on false pretenses. About the closest he’s come to faulting Trump for his actions was saying recently that Trump “should have come out more forcefully” to quell the Jan. 6 riot when it touched off. DeSantis on Monday also declined to go where his spokeswoman had gone. When asked directly about Pushaw’s “scammed” social-media post Monday, DeSantis said, “I’m not familiar with that.” He added that people were more interested in hearing about the economy than “process stories.”

DeSantis remains behind Trump in the polls by about 30 points.

Read The Washington Post article here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com