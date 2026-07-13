Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proudly showed Fox’s Jesse Watters a new $ 1 coin — complete with President Donald Trump‘s face on it.

In an interview from the Treasurer’s Office that aired Monday night, Bessent gave Watters a glimpse at the currency changes underway to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Among those changes are new paper currency touting Trump and Bessent’s signatures and the $1 coins with Trump’s headshot.

The coin Bessent showed Watters did not appear to be the 24-karat commemorative gold coin, approved by the federal Commission of Fine Arts in March, that features Trump from the waist up with his fists on a desk. Instead, it seemed to be the legal-tender coin intended for circulation to commemorate America’s 250th Anniversary.

Trump’s White House released candidate designs for that latter $1 coin in December 2025. To date, based on publicly available information, the semiquincentennial coin does not seem to have final design approval from the Commission of Fine Arts.

An 1866 law, the Thayer Amendment, prohibits the use of the likeness of any living person on U.S. currency, bonds or other notes. It came about after Treasury Department official Spencer Clark attempted to put his own image on banknotes to honor explorer William Clark. Apparently, the congressional bill for the note’s creation said it should honor “Clark,” so Spencer Clark took it to mean himself.

Additionally, the Presidential $1 Coin Act of 2005 states that a president must have been deceased for at least two years prior to being honored on a coin.

“As Treasury Secretary, I only have two mandates: The currency has to say, ‘In God We Trust,’ somewhere on it, and there cannot be an image of a living person,” Bessent told Watters as he attempted to make a distinction between the rules that apply to paper currency versus coins. “But, we have the president’s signature, which again, I think it is appropriate for the 250th. During that 150th, there was a Calvin Coolidge coin. So, we can put living people’s images on a coin.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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