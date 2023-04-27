Trump Accuses Special Counsel of Trying to Interfere in ‘2020 Presidential Election’ in Bizarre Rant Declaring Biden ‘Guilty’

Former President Donald Trump released an odd rant on Thursday in which he accused Special Counsel Jack Smith of trying to rig the 2020 presidential election against him – seemingly confusing the last election for the 2024 election.

Trump has long focused on the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden, and continues to push widely debunked accusations of voter fraud. Smith, however, was recently appointed to look into Trump’s retention and effort to keep classified documents at his private residence as well as his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Biden is guilty of obstruction. 1,850 boxes unchecked, many found in Chinatown, heavy on classified documents,” Trump began in his video. The 1,850 number appears to come from the number of boxes of documents Biden donated to the University of Delaware, his alma mater, after leaving office as vice president. Biden consented to having the FBI search those documents and it was reported in February that after two searches no classified materials were found there.

Biden has turned over classified documents found in his possession in other locations.

“He has been totally uncooperative, won’t show the documents under any circumstances, and is fighting like hell. I very simply went by the Presidential Records Act. Very importantly, it was designed and written for this purpose have a right to declassify and did absolutely nothing wrong, but was purposely given by the DOJ and Biden a Trump hating prosecutor, Jack Smith,” Trump continued.

“He’s a Trump hater. His wife said Trump paid her. His family is a Trump hater. They all hate Trump. They hate him with a passion. They’ll do anything they can to hurt Trump. But he’s a harasser and an abuser of our people in order to obstruct and interfere with the 2020 presidential election,” the former president added, flubbing the year.

“That’s why they’re doing it. We’re leading by a lot in the polls. If I weren’t, I believe it would all stop where if I weren’t running, I believe it would all stop immediately. But that’s not going to happen. The public will not stand for this unequal treatment. Joe Biden is guilty. I am not at all. Thank you very much,” Trump’s video ended.

Trump spoke in New Hampshire later on Thursday and announced that he would retire the nickname “Crooked Hillary” and from now on refer to Biden and “Crooked Joe Biden” – as he claimed Biden has now dethroned Hillary Clinton as the most corrupt person in the U.S.

