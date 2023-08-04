Trump and Biden Tied In Key 2024 Swing State, Trump Wins With Cornel West In Race: New Poll

The latest Emerson College poll of Michigan voters offers some dire news for President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

The poll shows Biden with a 43% job approval in the state and a 50% disapproval rating – trailing Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s (D-MI) 49/43% approval, disapprove rating in the state. Michigan is one of the key swing states in the 2024 presidential election and in most electoral map scenarios a must-win for Biden.

“A hypothetical 2024 Presidential match-up between President Biden and former President Trump is statistically even, each candidate receives 44%. Eight percent would vote for someone else and 5% are undecided,” noted the polls summary.

If third-party candidate Cornel West is added to the mix, Trump beats Biden with 43% to 41% of the vote. West received 4% of the vote in the survey, clearly cutting into Biden’s margin. 4% would still support someone else, while 7% remained undecided with West on the ballot.

The Cook Political Report highlighted last week the 7 states most likely to decide the 2024 election and rated them:

Toss Up: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona & Georgia

Lean Democrat: Michigan & Nevada

Lean Republican: North Carolina

Trump won Michigan in 2016, but lost it in 2020 to Biden by over 150,000 votes.

The poll also found Trump with a solid lead in the state’s GOP presidential primary. “Sixty-one percent (61%) of Republican Primary voters plan to support former President Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination. Thirteen percent support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 7% former Vice President Mike Pence, 4% entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, 3% former US Ambassador to the UN and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and 2% support Senator Tim Scott. Six percent are undecided,” noted the summary.

