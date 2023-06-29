Trump and DeSantis Flacks Twitter Fight Over Past January 6 Tweets Ends Spectacularly: ‘Fake? Alex. It’s Archived’

A Twitter fight between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis’s surrogates ended spectacularly on Wednesday when the latter produced a devastating receipt.

It began when Alex Bruesewitz of X Strategies, a GOP firm working for Trump’s presidential campaign, responded to a thread DeSantis’s press secretary, Jeremy Redfern, posted about a then-forthcoming Washington Post story about the Florida governor.

“Given DeSantis’ [sic] history of lying, no one believes you or your team any more,” asserted Bruesewitz.

Redfern replied by posting a screenshot of a tweet in which Bruesewitz called for the “death penalty for cop killers!” whom he characterized as “Animals!” in reference to a video of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. “Did you want the death penalty for Trump supporters, or did you change your mind after seeing more evidence?” asked Redfern.

While you’re here… Why did you delete this? Did you want the death penalty for Trump supporters, or did you change your mind after seeing more evidence? https://t.co/0jc4Jl70Kn pic.twitter.com/si7TqRpQeT — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 29, 2023

“Given your teams [sic] history of making fake tweets, I’m sure this is fake,” replied Bruesewitz. “Also, why won’t the governor condemn the anti semitic language used by his influence Pedro Gonzalez?”

“Fake? Alex. It’s archived,” shot back Redfern with a web archive link to Bruesewitz’s tweet.

Bruesewitz promptly deleted his tweet asserting that his call for blood was fabricated by Redfern, and replied to a tweet documenting the exchange from Matt Wolking, the strategic communications director for DeSantis’s Super PAC Never Back Down, by calling him “Fatt Wolking.”

The exchange is especially notable given Bruesewitz’s past attempts to knock Redfern for his own tweets about January 6.

One day after the riot, Redfern responded to a tweet about Ashli Babbitt, a rioter shot and killed while in the Capitol by writing “How to Fuck Around and Find Out 101.”

“Here’s Ron DeSantis’s Comms director celebrating the murder of Ashli Babbitt and saying Trump should be impeached. For this reason alone, I won’t support Ron DeSantis if he’s the 2024 nominee. Piss off @JeremyRedfernFL,” tweeted Bruesewitz on March 6 of this year.

Here’s Ron DeSantis’s Comms director celebrating the murder of Ashli Babbitt and saying Trump should be impeached. For this reason alone, I won’t support Ron DeSantis if he’s the 2024 nominee. Piss off @JeremyRedfernFL pic.twitter.com/8thx1exm4o — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 7, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com