Trump-backed Candidate for Arizona Gov. Goes Scorched Earth, Calls Pence a ‘Liar’ and Alleges Fraud Days Before Primary Vote

Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, pulled no punches in recent days attacking former Vice President Mike Pence who has endorsed her opponent in the GOP primary.

Lake, whose campaign has focused on pushing former President Donald Trump’s debunked allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, has also begun casting doubt on the legitimacy of August 2nd’s GOP primary. Lake’s fervent support for overturning the 2020 election won her Trump’s enthusiastic endorsement and support.

The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that Lake raised the prospect four different times in a speech this week that she is “detecting some stealing” in her election.

“I’m telling you right now, anybody trying to steal this, first of all, we’re already detecting some stealing going on, but you guys know I’m a fighter right,” Lake told the North Valley Constitutional Republicans at a campaign event.

“We’re not gonna let them steal an election,” Lake charged, echoing Donald Trump’s allegations of a rigged election in both 2016 and 2020.

Lake is up in the polls, but her opponent Karin Taylor Robson continues to gain ground and received support from several high-profile Republican leaders.

Pence campaigned for Robson last week and gave a speech in which he ripped into Lake’s conservative credentials.

“When I joined the ticket in 2016 to help Donald Trump win back America, Kari Lake was supporting Hillary Clinton,” he said of the former Pheonix area news anchor.

“Arizona Republicans don’t need a governor who supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. You need a governor that supported every conservative candidate from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump. You need Karrin Taylor Robson,” Pence said to the crowd in Peoria. Sitting Republican Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ) also joined Pence in campaigning for Robson.

Trump and Pence backing different candidates in Arizona has been labeled a microcosm for the greater battle within the GOP by many observers and pundits.

Lake responded to Pence’s remark last week before speaking at Trump’s rally in Prescott.

“I thought VP Mike Pence was an honorable man and a Christian. He’s a liar,” she told a reporter at the rally.

“You didn’t support Clinton?” the reporter followed up.

“Never. That woman is disgusting and frankly she should be behind bars,” Lake concluded.

Kari Lake questions Mike Pence’s Christian faith, calls him a “liar.” pic.twitter.com/FPny97Hs8b — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 27, 2022



