Trump-Backed Michigan Secretary of State Candidate Claimed ‘Demonic Possession is Real’ and Can Be Sexually Transmitted

Kristina Karamo has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in her bid to become Michigan’s next Secretary of State. She also has some…interesting…theories about satanic practices, claiming on her podcast that she was certain demonic possession was real, and what’s more, could be sexually transmitted.

CNN KFile reporters Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski reviewed episodes of Karamo’s podcast, It’s Solid Food, and dug up a number of comments she had made calling abortion a “child sacrifice” and “very satanic practice,” including this from October 2020:

“When people in other cultures, when they engage in child sacrifice, they didn’t just sacrifice the child for the sake of bloodshed,” Karamo said later in the episode. “They sacrificed the child cuz they were hoping to get prosperity and that’s precisely why people have abortion now. ‘Because I’m not ready. I don’t wanna have a baby. I don’t feel like it. I don’t have time. I wanna make more money. I want my freedom.’ So you’re sacrificing that child hoping to get something out of their death, which is your freedom, your happiness, your prosperity.”

This “child sacrifice” was being made to “deities” who were actually “demons,” Karamo said in a July 2020 episode.

In yet another episode, Karamo warned about the risk of catching sexually transmitted demonic possession:

“If a person has demonic possession — I know it’s gonna sound really crazy to me saying that for some people, thinking like what?!” Karamo said in September 2020. “But having intimate relationships with people who are demonically possessed or oppressed — I strongly believe that a person opens themselves up to possession. Demonic possession is real.”

These are far from the only outlandish comments Karamo has made. She gained prominence in the GOP — and Trump’s favor — by baselessly claiming she had witnessed fraud during the 2020 election, participating in one of the former president’s many failed lawsuits and continuing to promulgate conspiracy theories about the election. She’s had an ongoing association with QAnon, including speaking at a QAnon conference in Las Vegas last October.

She’s also made anti-LGBTQ comments and accused couples who cohabit before marriage of “open[ing] the door” to people who “want to normalize pedophilia.”

Karamo is facing several other Republican candidates in Michigan’s August 2 primary. The winner will go on to battle incumbent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D-MI) in November. Karamo has accused the Democratic Party of “totally being taken over by a satanic agenda” and called Benson “a very evil, evil, evil woman.”

