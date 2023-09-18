Former President Donald Trump credits his posts to Truth Social for saving Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) from being impeached.

Paxton was accused of corruption and bribery and was tried on 16 articles of impeachment. The Texas Senate acquitted him on Saturday.

Trump posted:

Yes, it is true that my intervention through TRUTH SOCIAL saved Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from going down at the hands of Democrats and some Republicans, headed by PAUL RINO (Ryan), Karl Rove, and others, almost all of whom came back to reason when confronted with the facts. Ken has been a great A.G., and now he can go back to work for the wonderful people of Texas. It was my honor to have helped correct this injustice!

Paxton was acquitted on all 16 impeachment articles. The Texas Tribune reported:

The dramatic votes capped a two-week trial where a parade of witnesses, including former senior officials under Paxton, testified that the attorney general had repeatedly abused his office by helping his friend, struggling Austin real estate investor Nate Paul, investigate and harass his enemies, delay foreclosure sales of his properties and obtain confidential records on the police investigating him. In return, House impeachment managers said Paul paid to renovate Paxton’s Austin home and helped him carry out ­and cover up an extramarital affair with a former Senate aide.

Paxton was immediately restored to office following his suspension. Shortly after Paxton was acquitted, Trump posted, “Congratulations to Attorney General Ken Paxton on a great and historic Texas sized VICTORY.”

Trump also thanked the judge in the case — another key political ally in the Lone Star state.

“I want to thank the great Lt. Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, who served as Judge in the Ken Paxton Trial, and the Republican State Senators, for showing great Professionalism and Fairness.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com