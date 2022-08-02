Trump Breaks With GOP Senators on China, Blasts ‘Crazy’ Nancy Pelosi For Taiwan Trip

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) may have found herself with rare support from Republicans over her trip to Taiwan, but former President Donald Trump is still no fan.

Trump joined numerous China officials in condemning the trip, posting to Truth Social and accusing Pelosi of “always causing trouble.” The Republican also seemed to suggest that there could be negative consequences to come from Pelosi’s highly-publicized trip, saying, “nothing she does turns out well.”

“Why is Crazy Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan. Always causing trouble. Nothing she does turns out well (Two failed impeachments, loss of House, etc. WATCH!” Trump wrote.

Despite the lack of support from Trump, more than two dozen Republican senators, including Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), signed a letter showing their support for Pelosi’s travel plans.

Twenty-six Senate Republicans, including McConnell, issue statement saying: “We support Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.” pic.twitter.com/sU9bMlcCQ0 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2022

“This travel is consistent with the United States’ One China policy to which we are committed. We are also committed now, more than ever, to all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act,” the letter reads.

While in Taiwan, the House Speaker has called for the U.S. to do more to support Taiwan against increasing aggressions from China. The White House has said repeatedly that Pelosi’s trip does not reflect a change in U.S. policy on Taiwan.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby made it clear this week that the U.S. does not support Taiwan independence when speaking about Pelosi’s travel plans. President Joe Biden previously said Pelosi had been made aware that military officials did not think her trip was a good idea.

In a statement on her trip, Pelosi echoed the point that the visit does not reflect a broad shift in policy, but said the U.S. needs to do more to fulfill its obligations to Taiwan as an ally.

“We cannot stand by as the CCP proceeds to threaten Taiwan — and democracy itself,” she wrote.

