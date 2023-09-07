Trump Calls CNN Survey ‘One of the Worst Outcomes in Polling History’ for Biden, But Only Boasts 1-Point Lead Over Him

Former President Donald Trump delighted in the surplus of bad news for President Joe Biden to be found in a new CNN survey, but what does it say about Trump’s own popularity?

The poll found that Biden’s approval rating has sunk to 39%, with just 74% of even Democrats professing to be enthusiastic about Biden’s performance in office. It also found that a clear majority of Americans believe he was involved in his son Hunter’s business activities during his tenure as vice president, that most believe he has acted inappropriately in his handling of the investigation into Hunter Biden, and that 58% believe his economic policies have been harmful.

Trump celebrated the results on Truth Social.

“In new CNN Poll, “Have (Crooked Joe) Biden’s policies improved or worsened economic conditions? WORSENED 58%, IMPROVED 24%. This is one of the worst outcomes in polling history, but because it is FAKE NEWS CNN, I believe that the real numbers are much worse than this for Biden. Almost everyone is doing worse!” declared Trump.

But if this is one of the most devastating set of results to ever be returned to a politician, Trump better pray it stays this bad.

In a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 race in which Biden bested Trump, the CNN poll predicts that Trump would win the popular vote… but only by 1%, placing him well within the margin of error of 3.6%.

Most of Trump’s competition in the Republican primary outperformed him against Biden in the poll.

Tim Scott, Mike Pence, and Chris Christie would all prevail by two points over Biden, while Nikki Haley would thrash him by six.

The only two GOP candidates who Trump beat out were Vivek Ramaswamy (Biden leads him by 1%) and Ron DeSantis (it’s a tie).

The RealClearPolitics polling average currently supposes that Biden boasts an infinitesimal .4% lead over Trump should the two meet again in the 2024 general election.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com