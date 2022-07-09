Trump Calls Elon Musk ‘Another Bullshit Artist’ While Riffing on Twitter Deal at Alaska Rally: ‘Got Himself a Mess’

At his rally in Alaska on Saturday, ex-president Donald Trump mocked actual billionaire Elon Musk over the collapse of the Twitter deal and claimed the Tesla CEO previously voted for him.

Trump was talking about stopping “left-wing censorship” being a high priority on the Republican agenda when he took a moment to plug his Twitter-like TRUTH social app.

“Go out, by the way, while I’m here, and sign up NOW for TRUTH Social, it’s hot as a pistol,” said Trump.

He then seemed to get Elon’s name wrong, saying what sounded like “Leon’s” before correcting himself to say “Elon.”

“Elon is not gonna buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me,” said Trump. In May, Trump predicted that Musk would not buy the company because it has “so many fake accounts.”

Musk has been making political waves all year, not just with his free speech remarks regarding Twitter but with his anti-woke commentary. In May said that while in the past he’d been a Democratic voter but could no longer support the party. He suggested a new, moderate third party would be “ideal” at the same time.

In June, Musk said he cast his first-ever ballot for a Republican, when he voted for Mayra Flores.

Trump on Saturday questioned that story.

“You know he said the other day, ‘oh I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said I didn’t know that, he told me he voted for me,” said Trump. “So he’s another bullshit artist.”

Back in June, Musk suggested that he is “leaning” toward Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024. Not Trump, in other words. Retaliation frequently factors into Trump’s rally speeches.

Trump called the situation with Twitter “a mess” and emphasized again that the deal has fallen apart.

“He’s not gonna be buying it, he’s not gonna be buying it,” said Trump, before adding, “although he might later.”

He then concluded the aside by mentioning TRUTH social again.

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin spoke earlier at the rally about the pandemic being a an effort to “control” Americans.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

