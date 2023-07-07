Trump Calls Federal Charges Against Him ‘All Bullsh*t’ To Cheering Crowd At Rally

Former President Donald Trump told rally-goers in Iowa that the Department of Justice’s case against him is “all bullshit.”

Speaking at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Trump railed against DOJ, which is prosecuting him on 37 counts. In an indictment handed down last month, the government alleges he willfully retained classified documents and repeatedly obstructed efforts to retrieve them. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

During his speech, Trump appeared to take aim at Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the case. He also boasted about his poll numbers:

Every time I get a subpoena, you know, my polls go up. I get more and more subpoenas. “Report to a grand jury.” He’s killing Biden. He’s killing him. Let’s–it’s what it is. These are crooked people. Never happened in our country. Called weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI. We’ve never had anything like this. And it’s all bullshit too. [AUDIENCE CHEERS] It’s all stuff. That’s why my polls go up. I’m the only person ever got indicted who became more popular because people understand it. They read it. They see it. It’s all contrived, horrible stuff.

While Trump maintains a large lead over the field in the race for the Republican nomination, he remains a deeply unpopular figure overall.

Donald Trump, while campaigning in Iowa, claims subpoenas he receives are “bullshit”: “That's why my polls go up. I’m the only person ever got indicted who became more popular.” pic.twitter.com/jZsSYZcenk — The Recount (@therecount) July 7, 2023

Smith’s prosecution of Trump in the documents case may not be the only federal indictment he faces. The special counsel is also probing the former president’s actions after the 2020 election, whose results tried to overturn.

Trump also faces charges in New York for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments. He pleaded not guilty to those counts as well.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com