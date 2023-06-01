Trump Calls Other GOP Candidates ‘Stupid’ Right After Uttering Nonexistent Word

Former President Donald Trump took Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other Republican candidates to task during a campaign stop in Iowa on Thursday, calling lower-polling candidates “stupid” while using a word that doesn’t exist.

Trump has intensified his attacks on DeSantis in recent months as the governor prepared to launch his campaign, which he officially announced last week. In his pitch to voters, DeSantis has emphasized the fact that he would be eligible to serve eight years as opposed to Trump’s four.

The former president addressed that part of the governor’s pitch while not mentioning him by name.

“But he’s going around saying, ‘Well, I can serve for eight years. It takes eight years to fix it,'” Trump said. “No, he made a big mistake – just like you don’t change your name in the middle of an election. [He] changed his name in the middle of the election.”

Trump has been pointing out that DeSantis pronounced his surname in two different ways – “dee-santis” and “duh-santis.” In doing so on Thursday, he speculated the reason while also using a term – “syllabolic” – that does not exist.

“I liked it before,” he continued. “I liked his name better before. I don’t like the name change. Should we tell him that? But most people don’t know what I mean. No, he’s actually sort of changed the name let’s, uh, it’s syllabolic, they call it. [He] wants a syllabolic name.”

It’s possible Trump was going for “syllabic,” but it’s anyone’s guess.

Trump then touted his poll numbers and mocked candidates polling in the low single digits, calling them “stupid.”

“But we are doing really well,” he said. “We’re just up on everybody. We have people coming into the race. You know, they’re polling at 1%, 2%. I don’t know what they’re doing. They must know something. They’re not very–some are stupid, I know actually, some of ’em are pretty stupid.”

A woman in the audience then suggested those candidates are actually hoping for cabinet positions in a future Republican administration.

“She says they’re running for cabinet,” Trump said, pointing to her. “They’re not that stupid, I think.”

