Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson is using a misidentified video of a bombing to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar.

On Sunday, Pierson had the tweet pinned to her Twitter page.

“Someone should ask @ JoeBiden if he knows where the billions of dollars that the Obama/Biden administration gave to the illegitimate government of Iran went? # JustAQuestion” Pierson snarks in response to her own prior tweet.

That first tweet attacks Omar.

“650 Rockets being fired into Israel from Gaza in an attempt to overwhelm Israels Iron Dome: 173 intercepts, 4 people killed, and 28 wounded. What is @IlhanMN response to this violence? Will she condemn it?” Pierson asks, along with the video.

650 Rockets being fired into Israel from Gaza in an attempt to overwhelm Israels Iron Dome: 173 intercepts, 4 people killed, and 28 wounded. What is @IlhanMN response to this violence? Will she condemn it? pic.twitter.com/Vb1Ymxygj6 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) May 5, 2019

Yet, here’s the rub. The video is actually a 2015 video of missiles being shot in Ukraine, as many Twitter users pointed out.

A senior Trump adviser has a video of Ukrainian missiles posted as her pinned tweet, claiming it’s from Gaza and using it to target Representative Ilhan Omar for harassment: pic.twitter.com/JVbaHpKeyQ — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) May 5, 2019

Trump hack @KatrinaPierson posts a video from 2015 Ukraine to blame violence in Gaza on @IlhanMN. Their strategy is to make her the villain for everything, always, and we need to call bullshit. https://t.co/3AgaArm1I4 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 5, 2019

Hey @KatrinaPierson this video is from Ukraine 2015. What is your response to faking a video? Do you condemn yourself? pic.twitter.com/bQZcR063sK — Dusty Giebel (@DustinGiebel) May 5, 2019

As of early Sunday evening, the tweet was still up.

