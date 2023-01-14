Trump Claims ‘Radical Left Thugs’ Declared ‘Open Season’ on Once-Revered Lawyers — Like Giuliani

In a Saturday Truth Social tirade, Donald Trump lamented the reverence people apparently once had for lawyers.

In multiple posts, Trump referenced former lawyers Michael Cohen, now a convicted felon and vocal Trump critic, and Rudy Giuliani. The former president appears to hold no positive feelings towards Cohen, but was complimentary of Giuliani, one of his strongest allies when it comes to 2020 presidential election fraud conspiracy theories.

Trump wrote of Cohen:

Until now, I always thought that lawyers had a very special & revered place in our Country, but not anymore! It all began with the lawyer from hell, Michael Cohen, whose office was viciously RAIDED by the Fake Bureau of Investigation (FBI) early one morning, & whose files, & just about everything else, was taken from him on a case unrelated to me. Not too long thereafter, & being very brave, he screamed, I represent President Trump, I’ll tell you anything, but please leave me alone!

Since Cohen, Trump said, it’s been “open season” on lawyers by “radical left thugs.” Trump claimed these “Marxist maniacs” specifically try to destroy the lives of lawyers with relationships to him, including Giuliani for being behind the release of data from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

“They are attacked by the Radical Left Thugs at a level never seen before in our Country. Look at what they have done to Rudy Giuliani, who turned out to be right about so much, including the Laptop From Hell,” Trump wrote. “So many others, also, all to try and ‘Get Trump,’ due simply to Trump Derangement Syndrome. These Marxist Maniacs are improperly pushing City & State Prosecutors to do what they failed to do in Washington.”

In a third post, Trump accused the FBI and Department of Justice for targeting him for years.

Trump closed his message with an all-caps demand for Republicans to “get tough.”

“THE REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS NOT BEEN SMART & TOUGH, BUT MAYBE THEY WILL BE NOW. GOOD LUCK AMERICA!!!” he wrote.

