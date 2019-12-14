comScore

Trump Claims ‘So Many Dems Are Voting Republican!’ Because Of Brett Kavanaugh In Saturday Morning Tweetstorm

By Caleb HoweDec 14th, 2019, 11:32 am

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump‘s Saturday morning tweeting included a lot of retweets, an assertion that the Kavanaugh hearings are driving Dems to the GOP, and several Fox & Friends quotes, including from Trump advisory board member Jason Meister, who appeared as part of a panel “discussion” with host Pete Hegseth.

He began by referencing the Brett Kavanaugh hearing to say that, between that and impeachment, Democratic voters are “voting Republican.”

He then quoted Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz speaking on Fox & Friends.

He then moved on to the longer quote from Waltz.

There were several other segments during Saturday’s Fox & Friends dedicated to the idea that impeachment is hurting Democrats more than Republicans, or even driving Democrats to the GOP.

Update: Later in the morning, Trump tweeted the clip of Jason Meister’s Fox hit.

