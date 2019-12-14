Trump Claims ‘So Many Dems Are Voting Republican!’ Because Of Brett Kavanaugh In Saturday Morning Tweetstorm

President Donald Trump‘s Saturday morning tweeting included a lot of retweets, an assertion that the Kavanaugh hearings are driving Dems to the GOP, and several Fox & Friends quotes, including from Trump advisory board member Jason Meister, who appeared as part of a panel “discussion” with host Pete Hegseth.

He began by referencing the Brett Kavanaugh hearing to say that, between that and impeachment, Democratic voters are “voting Republican.”

“Independent voters are fed up and frustrated with the Democrats.” Congressman Michael Waltz, Florida — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

He then quoted Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz speaking on Fox & Friends.

After watching the disgraceful way that a wonderful man, @BrettKavanaugh, was treated by the Democrats, and now seeing first hand how these same Radical Left, Do Nothing Dems are treating the whole Impeachment Hoax, I understand why so many Dems are voting Republican! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

He then moved on to the longer quote from Waltz.

“There are 31 House Democrats in Trump won Congressional Districts. Those Dems will have to answer to their constituents come 2020. If you look at the facts, there’s no crime, there’s no witness, there’s no evidence, there’s no victim, President Zelensky said there was…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

….absolutely no pressure. I don’t know of any crime that was committed where the actual victim wasn’t aware of it….and, they got the call, they got the meeting, and they got the money. Unbelievably, the Democrats have weaponized the Impeachment process, they have…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

….trampled on our Constitution, and they have done irreparable harm to our Republic. The American people are going to speak up and speak out about this. I think this guarantees Trump’s re-election in 2020.” @Jason_Meister — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

There were several other segments during Saturday’s Fox & Friends dedicated to the idea that impeachment is hurting Democrats more than Republicans, or even driving Democrats to the GOP.

Update: Later in the morning, Trump tweeted the clip of Jason Meister’s Fox hit.

