Trump Claims Tax Returns Being Released Will ‘Lead to Horrible Things,’ But Also Show How ‘Proudly Successful’ He Is

Former President Donald Trump responded to his tax returns being released on Friday, claiming Democrats “weaponized” his finances, but also exclaiming that they show how giving and successful he is.

Trump did not take to Truth Social as he typically does to rant and rave, but rather released a traditional statement through spokesperson Liz Harrington. He claimed the release of his tax returns will lead to “horrible things” for people, though he did not specify what these horrible things are. He also claimed the country will “grow far worse” in the wake of the tax returns release.

“The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people. The great USA divide will now grow far worse. The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!” he said.

President Donald J. Trump: “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people. The great USA divide will now grow far worse. The radical, left Democrats have weaponized… — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 30, 2022

He further claimed his tax returns show how “proudly successful” he was and how he earned “tax deductions” as an incentive for creating jobs and “magnificent structures and enterprises.”

…and magnificent structures and enterprises.” — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 30, 2022

Trump’s tax returns span from 2015 to 2020 and were released by the House’s Ways and Means Committee on Friday. Trump responded within a matter of hours after the release.

According to his returns, the former president paid zero dollars in federal income tax in 2020. That year he also claimed a $5.47 million refund. He only paid $750 in 2016 and 2017, but paid six figures in 2019, 2018, and 2015, including close to a million in 2018.

Trump later posted his statement to Truth Social on Friday, and the former president quotes a Forbes article claiming his assets are worth north of four billion.

