Trump Claims the Chinese Wouldn’t Have Flown a Spy Balloon Over U.S. If He Were President – But They Did Multiple Times

Former President Donald Trump told Sean Hannity that China never would have sent a spy balloon into U.S. airspace if he were president. However, China did just that on at least three occasions during his administration.

Tuesday’s Hannity aired the second part of an interview the host conducted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Hannity rattled off what he says have been several failures on the part of President Joe Biden, including the infamous Chinese surveillance balloons that were spotted in U.S. airspace this year before being shot down.

“Then we watch the China spy balloon incident, you know, to go down over the skies of Alaska, down the west coast of Canada, Idaho, over our missile silos in Montana, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, the Carolinas,” Hannity recalled. “Then, shoot it down. Then we see Russia take down one of our drones.”

Hannity quizzed Trump on how he would have handled the situation.

“What would you have done with the balloon?” he asked.

“I wouldn’t have done anything with the balloon because it wouldn’t have happened,” Trump replied. “Wouldn’t happen under me. They wouldn’t have sent the balloon.”

In fact, the Chinese government sent at least three surveillance balloons into U.S. airspace during the Trump administration. The government did not detect them at the time.

Trump also claimed Russia would not have invaded Ukraine on his watch.

“You say it with such conviction,” Hannity responded. “Why, if you were president, would they have not done this?”

“Because he knew not to mess around with me,” he replied.

“They fear you?” Hannity asked.

“I don’t want to say that,” Trump answered. “You know why? Because you’d say–I don’t like people who say, ‘Oh, they fear me,’ like a schmuck. I don’t wanna say it, but did they fear me? I suspect they did.”

Watch above via Fox News.

