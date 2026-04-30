President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. has “already won” the Iran War but declared that he wants to “win by a bigger margin” on Thursday afternoon.

Trump joined Newsmax’s Greta Van Susteren for a phone interview as she asked him of the Iran War, “Haven’t you already won?”

“We’ve already won, but I want to win by a bigger margin,” he said. “But we have. We have destroyed their navy, destroyed their air force, destroyed all of their — if you look at their anti-aircraft equipment, their radar equipment, their leadership, their leadership is destroyed. We’ve destroyed everything. If we leave right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild if they ever could rebuild. But it’s actually not good enough. We have to have guarantee they will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump went on to compare Iran’s approach to nuclear weapons to democrats’ use of the filibuster.

“Just like the democrats will use the filibuster, will terminate it, just like they — I will tell you that Iran would use the nuclear weapon if they had it,” he said. “I deal with these people. I know people. They will use the nuclear weapon, and we’re not going to give them a chance to do it, and I actually think it’s very popular what I’m doing. I can tell you worldwide, the world is thanking me because I shouldn’t be the one that’s doing it. Other presidents should have done it long before me, and other countries should have done it. We were not helped by NATO at all. Other countries should have done it.”

Although Van Susteren insisted “it’s a fact that no country in the world wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump slammed other nations for not doing anything about it and criticized the “German Chancellor, whatever he is” who Trump said disagrees with him on nuclear weapons for Iran.

“I said, if you disagree with me on nuclear weapons for Iran, you’re doing a great disservice to the people of Germany,” he added. “And, you know, how has he done with Ukraine? I mean, they’ve been fighting that war long before I got into office. How has the German Chancellor done in Ukraine? Not too well, not too well, so what they have to do is they have to focus on immigration and energy, not on me, because we have decimated Iran. And, Iran is talking and they want something to happen, but they’re not there yet, and if they’re not going to be there, they will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

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