Trump Demands Freeze on U.S. Aid to Ukraine Until Federal Agencies Give Up ‘Every Scrap of Evidence They Have’ on Biden

Former President Donald Trump demanded that Congress pause all U.S. military support to Ukraine until federal agencies cough up every piece of information they have on President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

In his Saturday night rally from Erie, Pennsylvania, Trump went on a tangent where he pushed several of the corruption allegations surrounding the Biden family’s foreign business dealings.

“The Biden’s got millions of dollars from Ukraine. Now, Ukraine gets billions and billions of dollars from the American taxpayer,” Trump whined. “Joe Biden is compromised. He’s dragging us into a global conflict on behalf of the very same country, Ukraine, that apparently paid his family all of these millions of dollars.”

This led to Trump’s proposal for Ukrainian aid to be put on hold to force the Biden administration’s full compliance with the investigations being led by Congressional Republicans. This folded into the part of his speech where Trump threatened to endorse the primary opponents of Republicans that won’t carry out his will.

In light of this information, the U.S. Congress should refuse to authorize a single additional shipment of our depleted weapons stockpiles…to Ukraine until the FBI, DOJ, and IRS hand over every scrap of evidence they have on the Biden crime family’s corrupt business dealings.

For months, Republicans have been pushing allegations that Biden corruptly took foreign money as vice president as part of an influence-peddling scheme. Trump and his allies have also run with the long-time claim that Biden demanded Viktor Shokin to be fired because the former Ukrainian prosecutor general was investigating Burisma while Hunter Biden was on the company’s board.

This claim ignores the context that Biden was representing the official positions of the U.S. government and anti-corruption advocates when he called for Shokin’s removal because the latter was ineffectual at dealing with corruption. The Burisma investigation was also was not being actively pursued at the time, so Shokin’s replacement should have put more scrutiny on Hunter Biden’s activities.

Trump’s proposal of withholding Ukranian aid contains echoes of the quid pro quo he demanded that led to his first impeachment trial.

In 2019, Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless President Volodymyr Zelensky investigated the Biden family when Joe Biden was his 2020 rival. Trump has repeatedly claimed he had a “perfect call” with Zelensky, though it was reported by two whistleblowers, which eventually led to impeachment.

