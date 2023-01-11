Trump Drops 4-Minute Video Railing Against the FBI, ‘Tech Tyrants,’ and ‘Deep State’

Donald Trump dropped an approximately four-minute video to Truth Social in which he raged against President Joe Biden, the FBI, and “tech tyrants.” The former president also called for the Republican majority in the House to launch hearings and issue subpoenas to further expose the “deep state.”

According to Trump, Elon Musk’s Twitter Files prove “beyond all doubt” that federal government officials are coordinating with tech platforms to suppress speech.

“The now-famous Twitter Files have proven beyond all doubt that the corrupt officials at the FBI have been coordinating censorship and surveillance propaganda campaign against the American people and, frankly, against me,” Trump said.

The Twitter Files are a series of internal communications from Twitter that Musk has allowed to be released through multiple journalists.

The communications have had some fallout. New York Post reporter Paul Sperry recently said he’s considering legal action after a document appeared to show Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) requesting the reporter be suspended for spreading “QAnon conspiracy theories.” Sperry was officially suspended for different reasons months later. Actor James Woods also said he was considering legal action after documents suggested the DNC wanted his account suspended over a tweet about Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, a story the Twitter Files suggest was limited in its exposure leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump cited Biden’s “laptop from hell” in his video and also accused “tech tyrants” of working with government to suppress views critical of Covid lockdowns.

“They suppressed doctors and health experts who dared to question approved health narratives. They censored voices who criticized school closures, lockdowns, and mandates, and they even banned people for stating proven scientific facts and anything bad about China, they didn’t want out,” Trump said.

The former president called for a “cooling off period” of seven years before government officials can work for tech platforms. He also called on House Republicans to kick off hearings and issue subpoenas to expose the “deep state,” something Trump claimed he used to not believe in.

Trump said:

“The new Congress should immediately hold hearings to investigate the role of the FBI and other federal agencies in censoring lawful speech. Congressional leaders should promptly issue subpoenas in furtherance of this goal. The revelations also highlight why my proposal to end the revolving door between the deep state and there is a deep state indeed. I wasn’t a believer, but everybody’s a believer right now.”

You can watch Trump’s entire rant above via Truth Social.

